We are using ExternalCronJobs for our five products and before this service it was very hard to manage cron jobs. Moving from one server to another was a big headache even. Thank you @ExternalCronJobs team for making things easier.
Kevin Knight
ExternalCronJobs is a very user friendly portal. It is
designed and developed to manage your cron jobs in better way.
ExternalCronJobs takes care of all cron jobs set by you.
ExternalCronJobs saves your time and effort. It makes it very easy for you to setup your cron jobs because it provides you an easy interface to setup everything step by step.
It comes up with out of the box feature to run your cron jobs from your own servers.
@ExternalCronJobs Love it! Thank you for making my life easier and saving my time! I’ll definitely recommend it to my friends. :)
@LisaW, Bristol
ExternalCronJobs provides you status of execution if it was successful or unsuccessful. List view makes it very easy to identify execution status of cron jobs and check execution logs for detailed explanation.
With the help of filters, you can see only failed cron jobs and fix if anything is required. Filters provide you more options like list of only successful/enabled/disabled cron jobs and makes things easier.
I find this software very useful. It has made things easier for me by providing an awesome interface and amazing features.
@JackT, San Francisco
ExternalCronJobs is every easy to use. You don't need to learn boring syntax of cron job expression anymore. You can setup even super complex cron jobs without knowing anything about cron job expressions.
Date/Time picker makes it very easy to setup even cron jobs with very high complexity in cron job expression.
Nice software! It’s practical and there is no gimmicks. Very easy to setup as well!
@AlaxDan, London
You can now centralize your cron jobs in a single place. ExternalCronJobs provides you a great feature to create your folders and put cron jobs into that.
With the support of folders, you can group your cron jobs on the basis of domain/category and manage thing in your own way.
I was handling all my cron jobs using Linux CLI. It was amost impossible to manage for long term, so I was always looking for something which can make my life easy. This software worked like a charm!
@JackT, San Francisco
We are using ExternalCronJobs for our five products and before this service it was very hard to manage cron jobs. Moving from one server to another was a big headache even. Thank you @ExternalCronJobs team for making things easier.
Kevin Knight
We tried to know more about this product and then we contacted their support team. They have setup everything for me and provided me a ready to go setup. Their support team helped me to understand how this software works exactly. Thank you for the help.
Diana Luna
Before ExternalCronJobs, I didn't have any good product to setup my cron jobs in a managed way. I always wanted something which can make my life easy. This is exactly what I always looked for and I am sure they will introduce more interesting stuff in future. Great work team!
Tony Lee
Our Support Team can help you in that